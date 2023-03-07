Women’s Health and EVS Departments Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipients

Terrebonne General announced that the Women’s Health and EVS Departments have won the latest award. “The Daisy Award is not often awarded to a whole team, but these women are truly exceptional. During the award ceremony, they were referred to as the ‘Wonder Workers of the Women’s Center & EVS.’ They exemplify all of the best qualities – they work together to deliver compassionate care and make our patient’s stay as pleasant as possible,” reads a statement from Terrebonne General Health System.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.” Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70341