Wooden Teethers Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

Bebe Au Lait, a designer and manufacturer of mom and baby products recalled a dozen wooden teethers due to the product being a choking hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the string that connects the beads on the teethers manufactured by Bebe au Lait can come untied, releasing the beads.

Amongst the 12 different styles of wooden teethers listed in the recall are designs including butterflies, boats, flowers, and dinosaurs. The wooden teethers are stamped with the company’s label “Bebe au Lait” and one of the following codes: 02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021.

The teether rings are $15 and are sold at various stores across the country including Target and Walmart. Items were also purchased online at Zulily.com, Amazon.com, and Bebeaulait.com, between May 2019 and October 2021.

Parents whose purchased teethers from the company between the listed dates are advised to discard them immediately and contact Bebe au Lait for instructions on receiving a full refund or store credit.