World Blood Donor Day : Where to donate locally

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day designated to spread global awareness of the importance of donating blood to help save lives. The slogan for 2022 World Blood Donor Day is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.”

Donating blood not only gives donors the opportunity to save lives, but it has many health benefits. According to Vital Heart & Vein, donating blood can lower harmful iron stores, reduce your chances of developing cancer, and reduce your risk of having a heart attack. Earlier this year, the American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis, urging Americans to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. Due to a lack of schools and businesses hosting blood drives in the summer, the Red Cross expects supplies to dwindle throughout the next three months.

In honor of World Blood Donor Day, we’ve created a list of local blood centers you can contact to schedule your donation and help save a life!