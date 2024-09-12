World Central Kitchen to distribute 2,000 free meals today at Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center

September 12, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that World Central Kitchen will be at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center today serving free meals beginning at 1:00 PM.


 

The World Central Kitchen will serve 1,000 hot meals and 2,000 cold meals.

 

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook. 

