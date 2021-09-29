FEMA can help with rental assistance. Here’s how to apply

If your home has been damaged and needs repairs because of Hurricane Ida, FEMA can help with rental assistance.

The assistance is available to homeowners and renters whose primary home or permanently occupied residence (if you are a renter) is located in one of the 25 designated parishes affected by Hurricane Ida. You must apply for FEMA disaster assistance to find out if you are eligible.

If the FEMA application shows the primary residence sustained damage in the storm, a FEMA inspector will contact you to assess the level of damage. Based on the assessment, FEMA will determine if you qualify for an initial award of up to two months of rental assistance.

If you qualify for temporary rental assistance, FEMA will refer you to properties such as a house, apartment, hotel, or motel room that are available for rent. Rental awards are based on Fair Market Rent (FMR) rates that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development identifies for a particular housing area. Recreational vehicles such as manufactured homes or travel trailers are also rental options FEMA allows. You are responsible for locating the unit and entering into a rental agreement with the owner.

If you are a renter, you may also apply for disaster assistance from FEMA, but if you have renter’s insurance, you must call your insurance provider first to file a claim. When you apply for FEMA assistance, FEMA will ask that you provide an insurance declaration page and a settlement or a denial letter. If you have filed a claim with your insurance company but haven’t received a response, FEMA will still consider you for rental assistance. If you can show evidence that your insurance settlement is delayed 30 days or more from the date you filed your claim, you may be eligible for an initial rental assistance award.

The amount provided for temporary rental assistance covers the monthly rent including essential utilities. It does not include phone, cable, TV, or internet service. Money for utilities is not provided separately from the rent amount, but it is included in the total award. If you need more time to complete repairs on your home, or to find a permanent place to live, you can apply for continued rental assistance. You would have to provide FEMA a completed Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance along with receipts and a permanent housing plan demonstrating a disaster-related or financial need. Continued rental assistance can be renewed in three months increments for up to a maximum of 18 months, if necessary.

If you have received this benefit from your insurance provider, FEMA cannot provide you an award for a benefit you already received. FEMA may advance your funds because your insurance was delayed, with your understanding that you will return the funds to FEMA once you receive your insurance settlement.

The 25 Louisiana parishes that are designated for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Ida are ​​Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Phone lines currently operate 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on Hurricane Ida visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow them on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 and like them on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.