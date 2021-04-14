Young Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Sign Up for Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day, a free educational statewide initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business, is Saturday, May 1.

Parents are encouraged to register their children to participate. Having a lemonade stand teaches financial responsibility while also shaping our future business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.

The first 75 local children to register their stands with Synergy Bank will receive a Lemonade Day Kit, which includes helpful items to set them up for success such as a workbook, child’s apron, money bag, cups, and more. The kits are being provided in partnership with Synergy Bank, Raising Canes, Rouses, Terrebonne Parish Libraries, and Lafourche Parish Libraries.

This year, families are encouraged to host their lemonade stands at their home, neighborhood park, or other safe location in an effort to help social distance and provide a safe outdoor activity for all to enjoy. Participants will be entered to win prizes as well, including $50 VISA® Gift Card from Synergy Bank, $50 Rouse’s Gift Card, $50 Raising Cane’s Gift Basket, and tote bags of prizes from Terrebonne Parish Libraries and Lafourche Parish Libraries.

Parents can register their children at www.banksynergy.com/lemonade. A map of registered stands will be shared online for the community to know where they can get a fresh cup of lemonade and support young entrepreneurs on May 1. Visit our website for more information on Lemonade Day, including best practices to promote a safe and successful day.