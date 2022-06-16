Youth Golf Camp hosted by retired golf pro Bill Mullican

If your little golfer is interested in perfecting their swing, Tidelands Country Club is hosting a Junior Golf Camp in conjunction with retired golf pro Bill Mullican. The camp will help young golfers improve their skills while having fun!

The golf camp will be held at the Tidelands Golf Country Club from June 21 – 25, and June 28 – July 2. The four day camps are $40 per child, and are open to children ages 8 and up. Complimentary lunch will be provided. To register your child for the Junior Golf Camp, contact Tidelands at Club House at (985) 632-3915 or Mullican at 985-696-0576.