Youth Hunter Education Challenge State Championship Meet held in Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is proud to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Rifle Range was the host site for the NRA’s Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) State Championship Meet that took place on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The event hosted 85 competitors, from six different parishes across the state, all competing for an opportunity to advance to the annual NRA International Youth Hunter Education Challenge, the pinnacle of the program. At the culmination of the event, Terrebonne Parish saw seven juniors (ages 10-14) and six seniors (ages 15-18) qualify for the National YHEC event to be held in Bentonville, Arkansas at the end of July.

The NRA’s Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) provides a fun environment for kids 18 and under to improve their hunting, marksmanship, and safety skills. Through its simulated hunting situations, live fire exercises, educational and responsibility events, YHEC helps build upon skills learned in basic hunter education courses and encourages safer, lifelong hunting habits.

The program is recognized as the most comprehensive youth hunting program anywhere in North America, the Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) is NRA’s “graduate studies” program in outdoor skills and safety training for young hunters. Open only to those who have completed hunter-safety training at the state or provincial level, the program is conducted under simulated hunting conditions to provide the best practical environment for reinforcing and testing a young hunter’s skills. YHEC participants can get hands-on training in eight skill areas, giving them expertise in all methods of take and all types of game. State- and provincial-level YHEC programs, hosted by volunteer instructors, draw an estimated 50,000 youths each year. Since its inception in 1985, YHEC has reached more than a million young sportsmen and women.

The Terrebonne Parish Youth Hunters Education Challenge (YHEC) is locally sponsored by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the NRA YHEC program. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF) has also taken a large role in the program, by not only overseeing the State Competition, but also providing certified LDWF Instructors who serve as coaches for the Terrebonne Parish based team. The Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office has been a proud supporter and sponsor of the program since 1988, and the program continues to grow every year. This year, the Terrebonne Parish based program saw 105 local youth register and compete in the program in 2022. Jeff DeBileux, the State YHEC Coordinator for Louisiana, said “I can’t begin to thank Sheriff Soignet enough for his continued contribution to this program, and ensuring that the State Competition was a great success.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF) for their continued dedication to the program and youth of our community. Sheriff Soignet said, “I have personally watched the positive impact this program has had on children and their families, and it serves as an outlet for family involvement. I believe programs that bring our children and families closer together is exactly what our community needs.”