Zaila Avant-garde and Gov. Edwards release new COVID-19 vaccine PSAs

July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released two public service announcements encouraging young people to take the COVID-19 vaccines, featuring National Spelling Bee Champion and Guinness Book World Record Holder Zaila Avant-garde. Avant-garde is herself fully vaccinated and wants other young people to take their COVID-19 vaccine so everyone can get back to normal.

“As a Guinness Book World Record Holder and National Champion, Zaila knows a thing or two about winning, which is why I think we should listen to her when she gives us advice about how to win the fight against COVID,” Gov. Edwards said. “Zaila has made all of Louisiana proud with her numerous accomplishments, but I’m most proud that she’s using her voice to speak up and encourage young people to take the COVID vaccine.”



Avant-garde visited the Governor’s Mansion last week to meet Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards and to film the public service announcements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The PSAs can be viewed below:

 



July 29, 2021

