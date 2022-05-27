Zydeco Harley Davidson hosts Ride to Provide

May 26, 2022

Zydeco Harley Davidson is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Hospital to host The Ride to Provide fundraising event at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, at Zydeco Harley Davidson, in Houma. Motorcycles, Jeeps and hotrods are welcome to ride and support a great cause.



All proceeds from the event will help provide financial support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Following the ride, guests will enjoy a silent auction, 50/50, and a wide variety of vendors and food. T-shirts will be provided for each bike.

Sign up begins at 8 a.m. at Zydeco Harley Davidson, located at 1740 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, in Houma. For more information visit Zydeco Harley Davidson on Facebook.

STAFF

