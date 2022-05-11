Zydeco Harley-Davidson to Host Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Zydeco Harley-Davidson of Houma will host a Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, on Saturday, May 14, in honor of National Stamp Out Hunger Day. Held annually on the second Saturday in May, National Stamp Out Hunger Day is the largest food drive held in the U.S., in an effort to help families in need.

The dealership will be accepting donations of canned, jarred, and boxed food items including cereal, crackers, rice, canned vegetables, and dry foods. Donors can stop by the dealership from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Zydeco Harley-Davidson, located at 1740 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Donors can register to win a $100 gift card at the food collection drive. Gift cards can not be used towards a bike purchase from the dealership. For more information, visit Zydeco Harley-Davidson on Facebook.