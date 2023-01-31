Ella Toups Miller, 96, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:15 am. Born October 2, 1926 she was a native and longtime resident of New Orleans, Louisiana and current resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her children, Emile “Skip” Miller (Cheryl), Marilyn Metzger (Andrew) and Kathleen Joubert (Irwin, Jr.); grandchildren, Matthew Miller, Kristen Argote, Daniel Joubert, Steven Metzger; great grandchildren, Domenic Miller, Mack Miller, Patrick Miller, Luke Argote and Kelly Argote.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emile “Bud” Miller, Jr.; parents, Wilmus and Mathilde Barberot Toups.

Ella became an RN in 1946 at the age of 19 attending Charity Hospital Cadet Nursing Program. She was employed in both hospital and office settings for over a 50-year nursing career. Ella and family resided in St. Agnes Parish in Jefferson joining numerous organizations including: Eucharistic Ministry in the parish and hospital, a member of School House Square Dancing group, and 10+ Carnival Club.

The last 13 years, she resided in Thibodaux both at St. Joseph Manor and Lafourche Home for the Aged. The Miller family is forever grateful to the entire staff of both facilities for their long-time compassionate care. Sandra Hebert will always have a special place in our family’s heart for her devotion to Ella’s well-being.

Donations to Second Harvest Food Bank 700 Edwards Ave, New Orleans, LA 70123 would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Ella loved life and enjoyed her favorite season, Mardi Gras. Attendees are asked to include those colors in their attire at her life’s celebration.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.