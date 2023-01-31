Freddie Brown, Jr., age 96, a native of Houma, LA., and a resident of Thibodaux, LA., passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM at his residence.

Freddie leaves to cherish his memories; two sons, David (Katherine) Brown and Shawn Dawson; three daughters, Irma (Alfred) Rhodes, Freddie Mae Brown #2 (Carroll Adams, friend) and Shelia (Tim) Hutchins; two sisters, Thelma Coleman and Mildred Weathers; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; Freddie Brown, Jr., and Martha Cheatham Brown, his wife, Lucille LaGarde Brown, a son, Edward Charles Brown, a daughter, Freddie Mae Brown #1, five brothers, four sisters, a great granddaughter and a great great granddaughter.