Gloria LeBouef Boudreaux, 70, entered eternal rest after a lengthy illness and while in the loving care of her husband, Stephen P. Boudreaux, on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Gloria was born February 27, 1952, and was a native and lifelong resident of Houma, LA.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, with Interment immediately following at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Stephen P. Boudreaux; daughter, Vicky Boudreaux Collins and husband Daniel Collins of Virginia Beach, VA; son, Chad M. Boudreaux of St. Petersburg, FL; one grandson, Jordan C. Boudreaux; three granddaughters, Nicole R. Smith of Thibodaux, LA, Jillian L. and Ella R. Collins of Virginia Beach, VA; one niece, Brandy Andrews Goldie of Mablevale, AR.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roland P. LeBouef; mother, Marie Redmond LeBouef; sister, Carol LeBouef Andrews of Missouri; niece, Michelle Andrews of Gulfport, MS; and aunt, Beulah “Boo” Stevens of Thibodaux, LA.

Gloria will be remembered as a wife, mother, grandmother, and as an Independent Avon Representative. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all who have expressed sympathy during this period of their loss. They also appreciate the many continued prayers for the family at this most difficult time.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Eva Fitch, Christy Griffin, and Mackenzie Smith. The family would also like to thank Independent Sitter Mickie Sharp.

In lieu of flowers, masses can be made towards St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Gloria’s name.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.