Loretta Scoby 79, a native of New Orleans, LA., and a resident of Gray, LA., passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Thibodaux Regional Health Center.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9:00 AM until funeral service at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Gibson, LA. Burial will be held in church cemetery.

Loretta leaves to cherish her memories; three sons, Terry Scoby, Christopher Scoby and Jermaine Scoby; a daughter, Joaquina Scoby; a brother, Gatley (Jean) Virgin, Jr., sisters, Brenda Westbrook, Barbara Virgin, Beverly Virgin, Helouise Johnson, Catherine (Donald) Craft and Linda Virgin, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, and a host of other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents; Gatley Virgin, Sr., and Cora Daigs Virgin, her husband, Terry Scoby, Sr., a brother, Randy Virgin and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.