Nathan Joseph Stevens, 67, a resident of Houma and a native Bayou Blue, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC, West Park from 9:00am until 10:30am, with a religious service starting at 11:00am.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Stevens; sons, Jake and Clay Stevens; brother, Henry Stevens (Janet); sisters, Anna LeBoeuf (Godfrey), Dinah Callahan (Keith); numerous aunts and uncles; grandchildren, Meghan Stevens, Brookelynne Rumore, Dayne Rumore, Larke Stevens, Lillian Stevens; great grandchildren, Karter and Jamin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Stevens and Eula Marcel Stevens; step daughter, Carla M. Keller; brothers, Edward Stevens Jr., Levance Stevens; sisters, Shirley Boquet, Nettie Stevens, and Dorothy Andras.

Nathan was a veteran who served his country in the United States Navy. He loved playing the guitar with his friends, riding his motorcycle and tinkering with his tools in the garage. He loved his family and enjoyed get togethers with them and with his friends. He was a Christian and loved the Lord Jesus. He was a well-loved man and will be missed by all who knew him.

