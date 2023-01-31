Norma Frances Kraemer Cantrelle, 86, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 6:10pm. Norma was a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church for 11:00am with burial after services in the church cemetery.

Norma is survived by her loving family, her children, Karl Cantrelle Sr. and Debbie, Carol Cantrelle Jr. and wife Karen, Abel Cantrelle; siblings, Maydel Kraemer and husband Manuel Thibodaux, Leo Kraemer and wife Irene, Durell Kraemer and wife Linda, Lutrel Kraemer and wife Candy. Norma is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many other family members.

Norma is preceded in passing by her husband; Carol Cantrelle Sr.; parents, Howard and Viola Lirette Kraemer; daughters, Wanda Romero and Charmaine Cantrelle; many loving brothers and sisters.

Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many. Norma loved to cook and is remembered for her white beans and red beans and rice; she was an excellent cook. Norma also enjoyed in her spare time tending her greenhouse and garden.

Norma was devoted to the Holy Rosary and had a powerful prayer life.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Norma Cantrelle.