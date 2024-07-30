Patricia Richards Lockwood

Patricia Ann Richards Lockwood, 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2024. She was a native of Morehouse Parish and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 3pm, with the memorial service to begin at 4pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

Patricia is survived by her son, Jeffrey Edward Lockwood; step children, Lisa Anne LeBlanc (Chuck), Michael Gregory Lockwood, and Laurie Anne Duplantis; step grandchildren, Stephen James (Claire Maciborski LeBlanc), Emily Joyce Tisdale (Zachary), Suzanne Mary Landry (Bryant Jr.), Brian Douglas (Samantha Kanode LeBlanc), Carl Anthony (Melanie Fishleigh LeBlanc), Kurt Charles LeBlanc, James Edward (Bethany Falgoust LeBlanc), Julia Elizabeth LeBlanc, Claire Louise LeBlanc, Beth Nicole LeBlanc, Valerie Anne LeBlanc, Mitchell Paul Duplantis (Chelsea Kirk Duplantis); 24 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; and a host of other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, James Edward Lockwood; parents, Ruby Olen and Helen Lettie Johnson Richards; brothers, Ancil D. Richards, Joseph “Coy” Richards, Alfred “Freeman” Richards, and Gerald Johnson; sisters, Juanita R. Harper, Peggy R. Carter, and Ruby Mae Hughes.

Patricia was a member of the Covenant Baptist Church of Houma. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her many precious friends for life, including Tillie Cobb and Paula Lockhart. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.