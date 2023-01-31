Roland “Uncle Roland” Burton, 92, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 30, 2023.

The family will be hosting a private memorial at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie Burton; children, Robert “Bobby” Burton (Julie Wagner), Sharon A. “Cookie” Guidry (Donald Jr.), Linda M. Wintzel (Richard), Gena Taylor, Lenita Fender; step daughters, Felicia Hardey, Cecilia Freeman (Jason), Sherry Olsen Ratliff (John); 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Faucheux Poirrier; step father, Adam Gautreaux; daughter, Susan Breaux (Norman); step sister, Josepha “Joann” Gautreaux Porche; and grandson, Chris Breaux.

Roland was a very outgoing charming man, who made an impression on anyone he would come across. He loved spending his time tinkering with his tools, feeding his birds, and fishing in the great outdoors. He enjoyed being home and spending time with his beloved wife. Roland was loved by many, and will be missed dearly. May he rest in peace.

