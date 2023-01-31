Valerie “Sue” Martinez Gravois, 70, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:36 am. Born September 21, 1952 she was a native of Kraemer, LA and resident of Vacherie, LA.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 8:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lynn Gravois, Jr.; son, Joey Gravois; grandchildren, Austin Bergeron and Kaden Gravois; siblings, Loretta Martinez Granier and Harold Martinez, Jr. (Penny) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Edward Martinez and Ida Mae Kraemer Martinez; brother, Gregory Martinez, daughter in law, Synthia Duval Gravois.

She worked for St. James ARC and St. John ARC as an instructor for 36 years.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.