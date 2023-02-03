Aaron Gonzalez, 48, died Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born November 1, 1974, he was a native of Michoacán, Mexico and resident of Gray, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with burial following at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Anita Gonzalez; children, Valentin Mendez Gonzalez, Julianna Gonzalez (Derrel Billiot), Kristy Holt (Kenneth), Stefany Meaux (Scotty); grandchildren, Dominic Billiot, Kaleb Thigpen, Claire Holt; mother, Maria Diaz; siblings, Angelica Rodriguez (Luis), Roberto Gonzalez (Mariam Amezcua), Rodolfo Gonzalez (Alicia Ayala), Leonardo Gonzalez (Tere), Azucena Reyes (Pablo).

He is preceded in death by his father, Rigoberto Gonzalez.

Aaron loved to cook and feed others. He was a loving husband and family man. He loved the Lord and was an ordained Prophet. He was known to many at work as “Chico,” he was one of a kind, a very hard worker and an extremely selfless person.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.