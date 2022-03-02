Abel Andrew Theriot, age 83, passed away Monday February 21, 2022. He was a native of Bayou Dularge and longtime resident of Bayou Blue.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday February 24, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday February 25, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Abel is survived by his children, Elward John Theriot, Samantha Levick and husband, Jack, Troy Theirot, Shavon Theriot; grandchildren, John Theriot, Preston Theriot, Savannah Theriot; sister-in-law, Eva Laura Dore.

Abel is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Verret Theriot; parents, Levy Joseph Theriot and Jeanne Adams Theriot; brother, Raymond Theriot; sister, Gertrude “Gertie” Theriot Breaux.

Abel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from McDermott Shipyard after over 40 years of working as a sandblaster painter. Abel enjoyed spending time with his family and jitterbug dancing all over the Lafourche/Terrebonne bayou area. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Abel Theriot.