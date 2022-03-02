Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday February 24, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday February 25, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Abel is survived by his children, Elward John Theriot, Samantha Levick and husband, Jack, Troy Theirot, Shavon Theriot; grandchildren, John Theriot, Preston Theriot, Savannah Theriot; sister-in-law, Eva Laura Dore.
Abel is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Verret Theriot; parents, Levy Joseph Theriot and Jeanne Adams Theriot; brother, Raymond Theriot; sister, Gertrude “Gertie” Theriot Breaux.
Abel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from McDermott Shipyard after over 40 years of working as a sandblaster painter. Abel enjoyed spending time with his family and jitterbug dancing all over the Lafourche/Terrebonne bayou area. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Abel Theriot.