December 8, 1950 – July 20, 2021

Ada Trahan Rivette, 70, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Ada is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tony (Oscar Rivette Jr.); son, Jeremy (Hed) and wife Melody; granddaughter, Ava and step grandson, Damien Schuetter. She is also survived by siblings, Pauline LeBoeuf, Jeannette Chauvin (Eldon), Evest (Junior) (Beth), Charlie (Mary), Darlene Mott (Karl), and Danny (Charlene Vito).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evest Trahan Sr. and Shirley Mae Crochet Trahan.

The family thanks “Notre Dame Hospice” for their services and a very heartfelt “Thank you” to Lacey Breaux (RN) for her kindness, compassion, and professionalism, and family members who were “there”.

To all those who helped Ada “get her wings”, thank you!

There will be no services at this time, per family request.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.