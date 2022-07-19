August 17, 1947 – July 16, 2022

Adele Ann Jackson, 74, of Gray, passed away on July 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Neal Philip Granger Jackson; Daughters, Brandy Eschette Francis (Ernie), Dorina (Angel) Gregoire; Son, Shane Paul Eschette; Brother, Todd Ledet (Cecelia); Two Sisters, Kita Brunet, Rochelle Latolais; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Elsie Callahan Ledet; Son, Kenneth James Eschette, Jr.; brothers, Bradley and Keith Ledet; Sisters, Loretta Haron, Barbara Trahan.

Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, going to casino, building puzzles and especially spending time with her daughter, husband, son-in-law and grandchildren. She loved being with her family. She will be deeply missed.

The family would like to thank, Haydel Hospice for handling everything. Special thanks to Dr. Vargas at Chabert Medical Center and all the infusion nurses on the 4th floor. She loved them and they loved her. Also would like to give special thanks to Dr. Noel and nurse Amy in the Emergency Room.