Adele Bourg Gaudet, 53, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray, LA from 11:00 AM until the funeral services at 3:00 PM.

She is survived by her loving husband, Philip “Bud” Gaudet, Sr.; children, Angie Gaudet Crowell (Wayne) and Philip A. Gaudet, Jr.; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Chloe’, Parker, Cole, and Haley; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Raelynn; brothers, Parnell Bourg (Roxann) and Herschell Bourg (Ellen); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also survived by her “fur” baby, Dixie Belle, her toy poodle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Linzy Bourg and Mary Ann Bourg; brother, Travis Bourg; and nephew and godson, Daniel Bourg.

She was also preceded in death by her “fur” babies, Toot Sweet and Baby, her toy poodles.

She was very involved in the Make A Wish Foundation as a Wish Granter. She always said her involvement in Make A Wish was one of the things she was most proud of.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Make A Wish Foundation or Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

The family would especially like to thank the staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, CIS in Houma and Journey Hospice for their care and compassion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.