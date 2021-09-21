Adeline Pitre Fitch

February 14, 1967 – September 21, 2021

Adeline Ann Pitre “Fitch”, 54, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 4:54 pm. Adeline was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30 am until service time. Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 1:30 pm. Burial will take place in Bisland Cemetery.

Adeline is survived by her loving husband, David Fitch; children, Leona Pitre and fiancé Dennis, Sueanna Hernandez and husband Salomon, June Lopez and husband Justin, Jason Pitre and companion Jasmine, Castulo Pitre and companion Lydia, and Jordan Theriot; grandchildren, Aqua, Jovonie, Salomon, Delimar, Axel, Justin Jr., Joseph, Jett, Jacklyn, Mason, Summer, and Ashton; siblings, Rita Hebert, Allen Pitre and wife Sylvia, Wayne Pitre and wife Penny, Gerard Pitre and companion Sharanna; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Adeline is preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Leona Pitre; brother, Claymille Pitre.

Adeline was a sweet, loving person. Adeline was a strong, caring person also an independent mother who raised her children and others as her own to the best of her abilities. She would do any and everything for anyone in need and give anything asked for.

She will be forever missed and her love and memory will live on. She will always be forever and always loved.

A message by Andeline to family and friends, “I will always love all of you. I will be looking down on you so be on your best behavior. Love always, ‘Mom’ . And to my spouse, I will love you always and miss you. Go on with your life and remember me always.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.