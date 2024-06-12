Adley Joseph Breaux, 88, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on June 7, 2024.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Richard Breaux; sister, Adleen Bourg; sons, Steve and Bryan Breaux; and 6 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Emma Breaux; and sisters, Maggie Bourg and Marie Ledet.

Adley was a good man and an enthusiastic fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He will be missed and loved by all who knew him.

