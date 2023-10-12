Adrian Lamar Johnson, 56, a native of Shreveport, LA and a resident of Gray, LA peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

A Celebration of Adrian’s life will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Monica Tucker Johnson of Gray, LA; parents, Albert R. Johnson and Sametta Lowe Johnson; son, Jeremy (Alexandria) Tucker; daughters, Adreanna Sumbler, Ashley (Dietrich) Henderson, and DaNiece (Samuel) Tucker; brothers, Alton Johnson, Shawnta Johnson, and Darmon Johnson; sister, Tiana Johnson Pope; grandchildren, Gabryelle, MacKenzie, Bronson, Nicolas, Dalton, Mason, Braylon, Aliyah, Cameron, Ariyah, and Patsie; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ora Lee Hall; and maternal grandparents, Andrew Mae and Sam Lowe.

Adrian will always hold a special place in the hearts of everyone who knew him. His presence on the “compound” will surely be noticed and missed. Although he loved to spend hours gaming on his computer, he loved spending time with his grandchildren more. He proudly supported his San Francisco 49ers wearing his gear with pride. Adrian loved to dance and would quickly jump up on the dance floor when the music started. Above everything, he was so deeply loved and cared for by his wife.

His wife, Monica would like to give a whole-hearted thank you to Dr. Fadi Abou-Issa, Dr. Cyr, Dr. Sutton, Dr. Baskett, the entire staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Hope Healthcare and Hospice.

