Adrianne Marie Picou, 86, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on August 14, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 from 10am to 12pm, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12pm, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, with the burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence J. Picou Sr.; sons, Gary Picou (Cindy), Lawrence Picou Jr. (Sheryl), and Jerry Picou (Wanda); daughter, Eileen LeFort (Kurt); 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oleus and Sadie Domangue; brother, Lawrence Domangue; and sister, Viola White.

Adrianne enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She enjoyed spending time trawling with her husband, even though she would get sea sick. What she loved most of all was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.