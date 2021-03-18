April 24, 1997 – March 16, 2021

Ajaysia Donyelle’ White, 23, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Kaiden and JoCorey; parents, Tyrone White, Jr. (Stephanie) and Deetra Smith; brother, Jortez Wallis; paternal grandfather, Tyrone White, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Sandra White Smith and John Smith (Roxanne); and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Willie Mae Dyer White; maternal great grandparents, Lionel, Sr. and Alma Louise White; paternal great grandparents, Walter and Bernice Dyer; and uncle, Edmond Dyer.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.