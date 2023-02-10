Albert Lee Williams, 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Travis Williams, Sr., and Jordan Brown. Daughters; Neshan Byrd (Williams) and Teya Williams and brothers; Earl Williams; Gene Williams; Joseph Leroy Williams; Lionel Williams; Charles Williams and Wayne Williams. Sisters; Jean-Claire Williams; Bertha Williams, Gwendolyn Williams; Cheryl Williams, Joel Lewis, Dianne Culmer and Debra Jones. Six grandchildren; Johnae Crutchfield; Danielle Latimore; Travis Williams, Jr., D’Jvantone (DJ) Williams; Trevin Williams and Nakaila Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Willie Williams, Sr., and Carrie Lyons-Williams. Brothers; Calvin Williams; Adrian Williams, Clyde Williams and John Williams.