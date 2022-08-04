Albert Marion Jones, III, 72 , died Friday, July 29, 2022. Born September 2, 1949 he was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Schriever, Louisiana.

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge at 11:00 AM.

He is survived by his loving companion of 17 years, Phyllis Thibault; children, Albert Marion Jones, IV; Kyle Jones; step children, Jaylynn Thibault, Felix Thibault (Erin), Heather Harper (Jason); grandchildren, Cade Thibault, Declynn Ledet, Stewart Thibault, Lillian Thibault, Christian Harper, Madelyn Harper, Noah Harper.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Claudette Jones; parents, Albert Marion Jones, Jr. and Joyce Constantino Jones.