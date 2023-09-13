Albert Paul Boudreaux Jr., 80, a native and resident of Houma passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023. For a year Al, Mary, and an amazing team of committed physicians and nurses teamed up to carry Dad through dialysis treatments. This courageous fight against renal disease ended with his devoted wife Mary, and sister Tana by his side at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. His daughter Katie held her Dad’s hand throughout the night until his passing.

A Memorial Visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, September 18, 2023 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Military honors will begin at 9:30 am and the praying of the rosary will be held before the mass. Mass will begin at 11:00 am and will be followed by a reception at Herbert Hall, located on the grounds of St. Bernadette.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Foret Boudreaux; daughter Katherine (Katie) Alicia Boudreaux-Reznik and husband Robert Reznik of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren Ronin Wylde Reznik and Arrow Hana Reznik; and Sister Tana Boudreaux Southerland and family of Texas.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Albert P. Boudreaux Sr. and Thelma Rita Prejean Boudreaux of Houma; grandparents, Albert Lawrence Boudreaux and Nettie Daigle Boudreaux of Houma; and Philibert Prejean and Julia Soiner Prejean of Gray.

Al graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1962. He went on to earn a degree in photography from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in 1978. From 1961-1965 Al served his country in the United States Air Force Medical Service Division. For many years Al worked as a professional photographer. He also worked as a City of Houma Police Officer and State Trooper in the early years before retiring from the State of Louisiana, Office of Workman’s Compensation District Court in 2003.

Al, “PaPou,” loved his grandchildren Ronin and Arrow. Although they live out of state, their voices, “Facetime” calls and crazy kid stories brought joy to his days. Dad was so proud of their hard work and accomplishments in sports, academics and just life in general. He loved being a PaPou.

In addition to his work and family, Dad had many interests. Marksmanship and movies were always at the top of his list. He was an amazing grill master and no jerky will ever match what he could do on his Rec Tec Grill. He also enjoyed time on the flying field maneuvering remote control planes. Al and Mary spent many hours on the water taking in the beauty of South Louisiana in their Champion boat “Southwind,” but Dad’s heart will always be above the clouds. For many years Al maintained a private pilot license and couldn’t wait to “clear prop” whenever he could. We miss him so much, but above the clouds is where his spirit will forever soar in both faith and spirit.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org

