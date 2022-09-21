Albert Paul Bourg

James Chaisson
September 21, 2022
Rebecca “Becky” Cheramie Pierce
September 21, 2022

Albert Paul Bourg, 91, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on September 17, 2022.



He is survived by his wife Barbara LeBoeuf Bourg; sons, Kenneth (Aimee) and Ferrell (Roxanne) Bourg; sister, Rita Lapeyrouse; daughter-in-law, Tammy Bourg; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zenon Bourg and Emsey Rhodes Bourg; son, Barry Bourg; brothers, Nolan Bourg and Zenon Bourg Jr.; sisters, Anna Mae LeBoeuf and Lena Bourg.

Services will be announced at a later date.



Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

September 21, 2022

Carroll James Dugas

Read more