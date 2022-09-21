Albert Paul Bourg, 91, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on September 17, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Barbara LeBoeuf Bourg; sons, Kenneth (Aimee) and Ferrell (Roxanne) Bourg; sister, Rita Lapeyrouse; daughter-in-law, Tammy Bourg; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zenon Bourg and Emsey Rhodes Bourg; son, Barry Bourg; brothers, Nolan Bourg and Zenon Bourg Jr.; sisters, Anna Mae LeBoeuf and Lena Bourg.

Services will be announced at a later date.

