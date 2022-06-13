Albert Songe, III

July 2, 1946 – June 10, 2022

Albert Joseph Songe III, 75, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on June 10, 2022. A service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Roddy and husband Malcolm Jr., Rosalind Songe; sister, Shelia Chauvin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Guidry Songe; father, Albert Joseph Songe, Jr.; mother, Ruth Blanchard Songe; brother, Charles Songe.

Albert was a crane operator with Texaco and a volunteer with Terrebonne General for 15 years.