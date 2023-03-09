Albertha Johnson Bennett

Sharon Lirette
March 9, 2023
March 9, 2023

Albertha Johnson Bennett, 99, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Morning Star Baptist Church 101 Brule Guillot Rd., Thibodaux, LA 70301. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery.


She is survived by her daughters; Janice Jones (Richard), Phyllis Bennett (Joseph), Cathy Brown (Daniel) and Patricia Walker (Juan). Sons; Carroll Bennett (Virgina), Ronald Bennett (Willette), Oliver Bennett (Gisele) and Wayne Bennett. Twenty-three grandchildren; fifty-eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one God child; Betty Dickerson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Calvin Bennett, Sr. and sons; Calvin Bennett, Jr., and Reginald Bennett. Daughter-in-law; Urcel Bennett and parents; Solomon and Cora Johnson. Grandchildren; Corey Bennett, Richard Jones, Jr. and Brandon Walker. Great-grandchildren; Tyreke Smith and Keiondre Allridge and siblings; Solomon Johnson, Jr., William Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Johnnie Johnson, Washington Johnson, Beatrice Haughton, Amy Pharagood, Priscilla Hawkins, Rebecca Washington and Florence Hawkins. 

