October 31, 1925 – April 11, 2022

Alda “Ruth” Daigle, age 96, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was a native of South Carolina and a longtime resident of Bayou Blue.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue on Thursday, April 14, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until her Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

Ruth is survived by her children, Verna Daigle Thomas (Richard), Cleveland Samuel Daigle, Jr. (Rhonda), Karan Daigle Bland (Larry), Sharon Daigle Frazier, Lydia Daigle Boudreaux (Kenton), Helen Daigle; eleven grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl Crowe and James Crowe of South Carolina.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Cleveland Daigle, Sr.; parents, James and Dolly Reynolds Crowe; siblings, Lonnie Crowe, James Holden, Ida Buchanan, Verna Ledney, Verda Lockaby, and Addie Bennett; grandchildren, Richard Thomas, Jr., Paul Boudreaux, and Chris Boudreaux.

Ruth was blessed with a beautiful family. She enjoyed them dearly and adored her grand and great grandchildren. Anyone who knew Ruth, knew she was talented in many ways. She loved her plants and could grow anything. She loved to crochet, color, cook, read her Bible, and sharing her vast knowledge of plants. Ruth was a very active and longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. She leaves this world behind to be united with her loved one who passed before her. She was greeted by her beloved husband and they both rest in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks, especially Toni Hutchisson, the staff of St. Catherine’s Hospice, and the staff at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Dr. Russell Henry, and Dr. Prejean at CIS.