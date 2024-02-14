Alex John Belanger, 41, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, passed away on February 6, 2024.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Angela C. Belanger; companion, Megan Neil; stepson, John Mosely; stepdaughter, Ava Mosely; sisters, Sarena B. Bonvillain (John), Julienne B. Authement (Bronson); brother, Jacob A. Belanger (Stephanie); Godchildren, Alexis Authement and Olivia Belanger; nieces, Amber Bonvillain, Kaitlyn B. Prestenbach (Bryce), Rae’lynn Prestenbach, Sadie Authement, and Adelynn Belanger; nephew, Gabe Authement.

He was preceded in death by his father, Barry J. Belanger; grandparents, Roland J. Belanger, Jeannette L. Belanger, Lindsey Chauvin, and Lucy B. Chauvin; Godmother, Bertha G. Belanger; and cousin, Michael Belanger.

Alex was known for his unwavering dedication as a Godfather and Uncle, bringing joy to his family. Alex was a beloved figure in his community. He proudly served as the Assistant Parade Captain of the Montegut Children’s Carnival Club, contributing his time and energy to ensure memorable celebrations. Alex was a new member of Ducks Unlimited, advocating for wildlife preservation. His mechanical expertise was legendary, finding fulfillment in repairing, enhancing, and inventing gadgets to improve functionality whether it was tinkering with vehicles or tackling other projects. He enjoyed cutting grass and tending to the property. A familiar face at the Montegut Mini Mart and Gene’s Bar, Alex cherished moments spent socializing and connecting with family and friends. He was known for his willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed, embodying the true spirit of camaraderie and generosity.

Alex’s departure comes as a great shock and leaves a deep wound. The heartache is gravely felt by his entire family and countless others who loved him deeply. The family greatly appreciates your support and prayers during this difficult time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.