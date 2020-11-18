November 12, 2020 – November 13, 2020

Alex Paul Prejean, 36 hours, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on November 13, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Jake Nicolas Prejean and Kayla Christine Tabor; sister, Bella Marie Boudreaux; brother, Owen James Prejean; aunts, Brooke Tabor, Shaina Curry, and Tana Curry; grandparents, Ricky Prejean and Joan Prejean, Sam Tabor Jr. and Trudy Tabor, and Stephanie Curry; great-grandparents, Delton Prejean, Sam Tabor Sr., Mary Harrington, Kat and Mike Legendre.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Elizabeth Trosclair, Lois Ford, and Peter Ford Jr., Lance Harrington, and Rita Tabor.

Donations can be made toward Alex and Owen Prejean’s GoFundMe site, titled Owen and Alex Prejean for medical expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.