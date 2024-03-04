It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alexander James Lovell on February 24, 2024. Born in Summerville, SC on November 4, 2023, Alexander’s contagious smile brightened the lives of all who knew him. In his brief time with us, he brought immense joy through his love for cuddling with his parents, Brandon and Cassidy Lovell, his playtime on his beloved play mat, and watching Tom and Jerry in his swing.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation in his honor on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at St. Ann Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at church cemetery.

Alexander is survived by his loving parents, Brandon and Cassidy Lovell; maternal grandparents, James and Denise Charpentier; paternal grandparents, Theresa Pontiff and Jonathan Lovell, Sr.; great-grandmothers, Eula Lovell and Betty Dupre; great-grandfather, Dale Charpentier; God parents, Cody and Lesley Charpentier; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in passing by great-grandparents, Lawrence Dupre, Cynthia Charpentier, Edward and Evelyn Pontiff, and John A. Lovell; aunt, Maria A. Lovell; and uncle, Reuben Liner.

Despite his young age, Alexander had a way of spreading happiness and playfulness wherever he went. He adored bath time, always ready with a smile that could light up a room. His vibrant personality shone through as he constantly sought to engage with others, charming them with his infectious energy.

Alexander’s curiosity and love for exploration were evident in his desire to always be on the move and his eagerness to communicate with everyone around him using his favorite word “Ah goo.”

In his short time on Earth, Alexander James Lovell touched the hearts of many, leaving behind cherished memories that will be forever treasured. May his spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to the non-profit organization, AJ Sleep Angels, set up in memory of Alexander. The goal of the non-profit organization is to provide newborns and infants with home monitors that will allow parents to monitor heart rate and oxygen levels during sleep. This is an effort to lessen the chances of this tragedy happening to other families in our community. Accepting donations: Checks written to AJ Sleep Angels, Pay Pal QR, code Zelle QR code (QR codes posted in gallery). Please send checks to AJ Sleep Angels 223 Highway 55 Bourg, LA 70343.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Alexander James Lovell.