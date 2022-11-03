Alexander Layne Doyle, Sr., 88, a native of New Orleans, LA who made Houma, LA his home in 1966, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.

Services shall take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with readings to follow at 11:00 a.m. Final procession to St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Beloved husband of his wife of 65 years, Betty Jean Doyle. Father of five, Deborah Chauvin, Alexander Doyle, Jr. and wife Dana, Chris Doyle and wife Sandra, Bradley Doyle and wife Andrea, and Craig Doyle and wife Stacie. Grandfather of nine, Brent Adams, Bernadette Doyle, Scott Doyle, Lindsey, Conner Doyle, Maximillian Doyle, Meritt Doyle, Brooke Doyle, and Morgan Doyle. Great-grandfather of two, Luke Adams and Kade Adams. He is also survived by his twin brother, George Doyle; and brother, Kent Doyle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Doyle and Alexiena Bisso Doyle; his brother, Andrew Doyle, Jr.; and his sister, Alfreda Van Vleck.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in the name of Alexander Doyle to Saint Jude’s Hospital or the SPCA in Houma, LA.

