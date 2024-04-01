Alexis Marie Hebert, 22, born July 26, 2001 a native of Bayou Blue, Louisiana. She passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. She was a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A private visitation will be held in her honor for family and friends.

She is survived by her mother, Tiffany Tastet; step-father, Roland Tastet, Jr.; father, David Hebert; step-mother, Patricia P. Hebert; step-siblings, Dennis Bellanger (Dominique), Hailey Bellanger, and Rozalynn Bellanger; her beloved and devoted maternal grandparents, Jerry and Peggy Roger; her paternal grandparents, Ernest and Dianne Hebert; uncles, Mickey Roger (Cherie) and Daniel Hebert (Kathy); cousin, Grant Roger; godparents, Mickey Roger and Kristy Moore; and numerous friends who were like family.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Emile and Lena Roger, and Dallas and Maedell Callahan.

Alexis was a breath of fresh air on earth. Her presence was pure joy. She entered this world with determination and a will to live life to its fullest. Diagnosed with Spina Bifida and paralyzed at birth brought many challenges and obstacles to Lexi, but she never let her diagnoses define her. Her life mantra was, “I got Spina Bifida, Spina Bifida does not have me.” Her passion and determination inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Lexi had a personality that shined bright, a smile that was contagious, and a sense of humor that brought laughter that cleansed your soul. To know her was to love her. Her love for God, her LORD and Savior, was evident during her life. Her relationship with Christ is what gave her strength to face and conquer everything that life brought her way. Alexis will be deeply missed and forever loved, but her family and friends find comfort knowing she has achieved her ultimate goal; which is walking along the side of her LORD and Savior.

