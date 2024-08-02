Alfred F Blair, Jr.

Alfred Farnell “Bob” Blair, Jr., age 91, of Thibodaux, La was born February 24, 1933 in New Orleans, La. He passed away on July 28, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 9:00-11:00AM at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Thibodaux, La. Memorial services for Bob will follow the visitation at 11:00AM.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 64 yrs, Susan Blanchard Blair; and children: Alfred Farnell Blair, III, of New York City, NY and Caroline Livingston Blair of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents: A. Farnell Blair, Sr. and Wilma Noel Blair.

Bob was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, where he was an athlete for the cross country team. He would run 7 miles a day, and was involved in many activities and participated as an officer in organizations in college. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Bob was president of AF Blair Co, Inc., Agate Construction Company Inc., and Derrick Hammers Company, Inc. (an offshore drilling company). He was also president of the Thibodaux Rotary Club, member of the Koi Society, Men’s Opera Club of New Orleans, La, Omaggio Chorus at Nicholls State University, Chaine des Rottisseurs Gourmet Society est. 1220, Sierra Club and other various organizations. Bob was also listed in the Social Register.

Bob was highly intelligent, unique, creative, resourceful, kind, and a loyal friend. He had interests from A-Z, including: travel, ecology, wood carving, origami, football, theater, movies, symphony, opera, ballet performances, and all forms of dance, including flamenco with castanets. Bob was very innovative and enterprising. He was the origami creator of “Hare Blair” napkin fold and the folded bill “dime-in-ring”.

Bob donated his body to science to help others.

With much appreciation to doctors, nurses, and staff of Thibodaux Regional Hospital’s Critical Care Unit and Hope Hospice nurse, Jodi Saia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hope For Animals, Post Office Box 1341, Thibodaux, La 70302 or www.hopeforanimals.com.

Bob will always remain close in our hearts – and, as Peter Marshall, former Chaplain of the United States Senate, told his wife when he was terminally ill, ” We shall meet in the morning.”