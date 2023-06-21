Alfred Menendez, 78, passed away on June 20, 2023. He was a native of Shell Beach La, and a long-term resident of Terrebonne Parish.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2023 starting at 5pm until 9pm. You are also welcome to attend the funeral services for Mr. Alfred at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, June 23, 2023 starting at 9 am until service time at 11am. A burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Alfred is survived by his loving spouse, Yvonne Menendez; daughters, Malette Terrio and Alicia Henry (Khris); step-sons, Darrin Yelverton, Brealon Yelverton (Karla), and EB Burson (Amanda); grandchildren, Shaelyn Terrio, Tyler Terrio, Brader Yelverton, Dual Yelverton, Chelsea Casteo, Lexie Henry, K.J Henry, and Logan Yelverton; sisters, Gail Morgan (Henry), Joyce Turnage (Ike), Raylee Avet (Frank), Geri Meyers, and Joanne Menendez; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, Alix and Alfred Menendez Sr.; step son, James Brent Burson; sisters, Jean Niehaus and Mona Ballard.

