Alice Landry

Arthur Lee Durio
July 29, 2022
Virginia “Ginger” Miller
July 29, 2022

December 12, 1946  July 27, 2022



Alice Granier Landry, 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM. Born December 12, 1946 she was a native of Kraemer, Louisiana and resident of Choupic, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00AM at the church with burial following at the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Calvin Landry (Barbara); daughters, Roseanna Peltier (Jason), Alison Oncale (Bruce); grandchildren, Ciara Barron, Heather Amedee, Lane Oncale, Lyle Oncale; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Daniel Granier, Ashton Granier.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Landry; parents, Ernest Emmett Granier and Lucille Robichaux Granier.

She was a past member of the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 29, 2022

Virginia “Ginger” Miller

Read more