Alice Landry

Alice Granier Landry, 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM. Born December 12, 1946 she was a native of Kraemer, Louisiana and resident of Choupic, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00AM at the church with burial following at the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Calvin Landry (Barbara); daughters, Roseanna Peltier (Jason), Alison Oncale (Bruce); grandchildren, Ciara Barron, Heather Amedee, Lane Oncale, Lyle Oncale; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Daniel Granier, Ashton Granier.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Landry; parents, Ernest Emmett Granier and Lucille Robichaux Granier.

She was a past member of the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department.