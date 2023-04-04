Alice “Tut” Smith, 84, born March 27, 1939 a native of Dulac, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Elvis (Jodie), Phillip (Joanna), Michael, and Sidney (Diane) Smith; brother, William Billiot; sister, Ornelia Gregoire; fourteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her common law husband, Sidney Smith; father, Emile / Estley Billiot; mother, Louise Billiot; sons, Donald and Harold Smith; daughters, Caroline, Veronica, Debra, and Laura Ann Smith; and numerous brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.