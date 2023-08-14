Alida Marie Dupre Naquin

Alida Marie Da Dupre Naquin, age 96, passed away peacefully at 4:35pm Sunday July 30, 2023 in the presence of her loving family. She was a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes and a resident of Houma, LA.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The burial will follow in St. Charles Church Cemetery in Pointe-aux-Chenes.

She is survived by her children Cheril Dupre Edens and Reggie P. Dupre, Jr. (Yvonne); step-children Larry Naquin (Denise), Loretta Naquin; grandchildren: Lillian Lyons LeBouef (Ray Deroche), Sherry Lyons Dardar (Bazile), Michelle Lyons Neil (Robert Jr.), Neal P. Lyons, Carisa Edens Knox (Tracy), Colby A. Edens (Angel), Kenny P. Dupre (Kelly), Melody M. Dupre, and Brittney R. Dupre (Elvis Lutrell); step-grandchildren: Joshua Naquin (Kelli), Joni Redmond (Rodney), Julien Callais, Noah Callais, and Martha Callais; great-grandchildren: Joshua LeBoeuf, Sr., Matthew Dardar, Casey Dardar, Sr., Basile Dardar, Jr., Brooke Lyons, Candace Arsenaux, Carter Neil, Rebecca Neil, Kira Lanoux, Ashley Lanoux, Alise Lanoux, Arlo Billiot, Kamren Edens, Kloe E. Hersey, Frannie Knox, Emily Knox, Aaron Dupre, Alexis Dupre, Gabrielle Dupre, Lilliana Ross, Kaitlyn Fremin, Garrett Fremin, Jayden Naquin, and Karlee Redmond; 11 great-great grandchildren with another on the way; siblings Kirby Dupre, Lynwood T-Lin Dupre, Carroll Dupre, Emelie Savoie and Anna Trosclair.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Reggie P. Dupre, Sr.; second husband, Victor J. Naquin; daughter Linda Dupre Lyons; son-in-law, Russell P. Lyons, Sr.; grandsons David Lyons and Russell Lyons, Jr.; her parents Clarence J. Dupre, Sr. and Olidia Neil Dupre; step-mother, Emily Brunet Dupre; siblings Norris Dupre, Joseph Danis Dupre, Norbert Dupre, Alton Tit Dupre, Sr., Clarence T-Do Dupre, Jr, Corey Dupre, Vesta Ford, Judy Lapeyrouse, and Arlene Dupre.

Miss Da was a retired community grocery store owner in Pointe-aux-Chenes after 34 years of service. She was a kind, loving, gentle, and faithful woman who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and camping. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes. Since 2019, she resided at Academy Place Apartments in Houma where she made many new friends who she loved dearly.

Mom never met a stranger. She was an accomplished seamstress, and everyone knew where to go if they were hungry.

A heartfelt thanks to the staff of Terrebonne General Health Systems and St. Joseph Hospice; their efforts were much appreciated.