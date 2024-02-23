Alida “Maw Dot” Marie Naquin, 98, died Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 1:50 pm. Born January 29, 1926 she was a native of Montegut, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A private graveside service will be held.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Roundtree Doucet (Willie); grandchildren, Theresa Doucet Delatte (Daniel), Jeremy Doucet (Autumn); great grandchildren, Dustin Delatte, Tesa Delatte, Raegan Doucet, Maddox Doucet; one great great grandchild, Dean Delatte; siblings, Raymond Naquin and Emery Naquin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Naquin and Emily Brunet Naquin and numerous brothers and sisters.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.