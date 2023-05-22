Aline Smith, age 76, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023. She was a longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Hom starting at 12:00pm until service time at 3:00pm. A burial is to follow in St. Francis de Sales #2.

Aline is survived by her daughter, Anna Smith Gabrielse; son, Robert “Bobby” D. Smith Jr. (Torey); grandchildren, Brandi Hebert Naquin (Josh), Robert “Robby” J. Smith, and Scott Hall; great-grandchildren, Alina “Ali Jo” Hebert, Ruger Naquin, and Jaxson Naquin; sisters, Louise Crochet and Barbara Trahan.

Aline is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years Robert Douglas Smith Sr.; parents, Paul and Orianna Bourg; and her brother, Tillman Hebert.

Aline loved to spend her time sewing and crocheting, cooking for her family, gardening, and crafting. Most of all, Aline enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the VFW, DAV, Elks Lodge, Marine Corps League, American Legion, and the Cub Scouts. She was also the author of two books, titled “Are There Hospitals in Heaven?”, and “The Touch of her Hand.”

In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fund.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to take care of the family of Aline Bourg Smith.