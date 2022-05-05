Alirine B. Scott

September 26, 1926 – May 3, 2022

Alirine Benoit Scott, 95 a native and resident of Chauvin, transitioned to her eternal home on, May 3, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Visitation will be held on May 6, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, followed by church services at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin at 12:00 pm.

She is survived by her children and sons-in-law, Penny Prosperie (Elie), Kerry Blanchard, Chris Scott (Kathleen), and Patrick Scott (Sheryl); grandchildren, Hunter Prosperie (Chloe), Coby Prosperie (Alyssa Bosworth), Kerry Blanchard Jr., Kayla Liner (Shelly), Christy Scott, Kelly Hendon (Ronnie), Chris Scott Jr, Grey Scott, Maddison Blanchard-Scott, Patrick Scott Jr. (Cyntanna), Erica Bonvillain (Keith) and Scotty Scott; great-grandchildren, Brody Prosperie, Hudson Bosworth-Thibodeaux, Skylar Liner, Koy Liner, Kane Hendon, Jai Hendon, Mason Hebert, Austin Bonvillain, Ashley Bonvillain, Abbi Scott, Alex Scott, and Morgan Scott.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Norris “Pete” Scott; daughter, Patricia Blanchard, and granddaughter, Tracy Blanchard; parents, Jean Benoit and Mary Gautreaux; three brothers and three sisters.

She was an active member in the Ward 7 Citizen Club, VFW Post 9608 Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary Post 380, Chauvin Lions Club, Woodmen of the World, and St. Joseph Ladies Altar Society. She held many officer positions in these organizations. She held the position of Commissioner-in-Charge for elections.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She enjoyed Pedro, Bingo, cooking, camping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Her family will miss playing Pedro games with her, which she took very seriously and would not let them win along with her holiday meals including Tarte a La Bouillie pies, which she so enjoyed making and would not let us help with!

Samart Funeral Home will be handling all the arrangements.

Special thanks to Dr. Mary Eschete, L.J. Chabert Medical Center’s staff, Heritage Manor’s amazing staff, and St. Catherine’s Hospice staff.